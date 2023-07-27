Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lion Electric by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lion Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

