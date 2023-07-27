Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lion Electric Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:LEV opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.