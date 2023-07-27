Bally’s (BALY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Bally’s has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.