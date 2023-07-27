Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

