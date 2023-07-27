Progyny (PGNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q2 guidance at $0.09-$0.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.42-$0.48 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $655,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

