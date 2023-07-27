ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 275.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Stories

