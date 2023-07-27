Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

