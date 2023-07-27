Signaturefd LLC Sells 418 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $43.24.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.