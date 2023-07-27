Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

