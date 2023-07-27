EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.