Analyzing AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Palfinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palfinger and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palfinger N/A N/A N/A AmeraMex International 3.54% 14.81% 4.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palfinger and AmeraMex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Palfinger currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Palfinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palfinger is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palfinger and AmeraMex International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.71 AmeraMex International $19.22 million 0.18 $870,000.00 $0.03 8.07

AmeraMex International has higher revenue and earnings than Palfinger. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

