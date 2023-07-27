1,200 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

