Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average is $177.77. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.