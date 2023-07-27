Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.