Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 56,916 put options on the company. This is an increase of 263% compared to the typical volume of 15,662 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Farfetch by 403.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

