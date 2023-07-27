Traders Buy Large Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 47,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 23,641 call options.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

