DraftKings Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 75,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 54,433 call options.

DraftKings stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,130,585.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

