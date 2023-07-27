Investors Purchase High Volume of RTX Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 151,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the average volume of 11,211 call options.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

RTX stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. RTX has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

