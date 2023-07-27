Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

