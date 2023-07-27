ARMOUR Residential REIT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,011 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,639% compared to the typical daily volume of 863 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,528,000 after buying an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,398,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -65.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

