Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.71

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.71 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.69), with a volume of 1,018 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The stock has a market cap of £100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.71.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

