Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.90

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.90 and traded as low as C$7.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 196,740 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.90.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

