Alcoa Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 27,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 21,230 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AA opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.