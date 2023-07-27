Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,059,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

