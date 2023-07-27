Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,059,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Qualys Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.62.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
