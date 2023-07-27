Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Rises By 21,000.0%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 21,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02. Diamcor Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
