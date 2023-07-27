Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.66 ($6.29). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.42 ($6.02), with a volume of 19,800 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported €0.01 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.10 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

