PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKRKF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.
