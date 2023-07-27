Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Increases By 6,400.0%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of DTTLY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Datatec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Datatec

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.