Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Increases By 6,400.0%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of DTTLY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Datatec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

