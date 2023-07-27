SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.56

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €116.56 ($129.51) and traded as high as €121.64 ($135.16). SAP shares last traded at €119.78 ($133.09), with a volume of 1,662,527 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($135.56) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.56.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.