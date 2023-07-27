Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 14,180.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
