Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 14,180.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

