Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 14,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.37% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQWA opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.