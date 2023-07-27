Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 35,446 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $169.02 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.65 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

