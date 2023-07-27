B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Buys 72,727 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.84. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -78.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

