Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Cory J. Reed Sells 4,680 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $432.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $318.65 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

