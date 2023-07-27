Brian K. Ratzan Sells 300,000 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

