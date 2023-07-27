Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 17,394.7%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,500 shares, an increase of 17,394.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.3 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
CILJF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
