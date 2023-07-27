Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 23,222 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.65 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.