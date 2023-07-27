Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Edward N. Pick Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

