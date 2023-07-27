Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

MS opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

