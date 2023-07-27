Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,188.19

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,188.19 ($28.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,224 ($28.52). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,216 ($28.41), with a volume of 162,495 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BWY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($32.06) to GBX 2,685 ($34.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.65) to GBX 2,680 ($34.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.85) to GBX 2,330 ($29.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,586.89 ($33.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,188.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.19, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

