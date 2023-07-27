Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.68) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.74). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.68), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
Vedanta Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.60.
About Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.
