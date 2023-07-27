McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.50. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 13,450 shares changing hands.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of C$41.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.1872562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at McCoy Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$39,900.00. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

