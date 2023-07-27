Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.08. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 48,972 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UUU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

