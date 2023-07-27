TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $7.30. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 2,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

TAT Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,309 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company's stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

