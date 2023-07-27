B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.78. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 9,499 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

