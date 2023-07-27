Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.10

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.10 and traded as high as C$16.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 30,378 shares trading hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 20.80 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.