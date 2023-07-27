Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.67

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.67 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 150.25 ($1.93). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 156.75 ($2.01), with a volume of 1,312,379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.89 ($2.50).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.67. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.