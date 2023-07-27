Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.02

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.02 and traded as high as C$82.86. Magna International shares last traded at C$82.25, with a volume of 701,284 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Magna International Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.21. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.544586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.67%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

