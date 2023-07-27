Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.54

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.54 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 46.95 ($0.60). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 244,639 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,811.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

