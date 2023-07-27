Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 12,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mastech Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

