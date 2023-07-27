Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.60

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.60 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 245.45 ($3.15). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 121,053 shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.60. The stock has a market cap of £523.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,683.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eddie Johnson purchased 19,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £50,119.68 ($64,264.24). Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

